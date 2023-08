JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Lenexa, Ks man was fatally struck by a vehicle on Interstate 35 heading southbound.

Maxwell M. Pozek, 27, was struck Saturday afternoon by an unknown vehicle.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Logs, the vehicle did not stop after the Pozek was struck.

