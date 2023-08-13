Jackson County Police arrest three men for drug-related charges during traffic stops

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Two routine Jackson County traffic stops resulted in the arrest of three Kansas men for drug and substance-related charges.

Just before 10 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 62-year-old Steven Leroy Bayless and his passenger, 50-year-old Robert Bravehan Shutts, were pulled over on U.S. Hwy 75 for an alleged traffic law violation.

A Jackson County Narcotics K-9 present at the stop detected illegal narcotics in the car and both men were arrested. Bayless was arrested on a Shawnee County warrant and for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and felony interference with law enforcement. Shutts was arrested for transporting an open container and not wearing a seatbelt.

The next day around 4 p.m., another traffic stop was performed by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy west of Hoyt on 110th Road. 32-year-old Mason Parker Schnegelsiepen was arrested “for allegedly distributing a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container.”

All three men are from Topeka and were booked into the Jackson County Jail.

