Independence Police: Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation

By Zoë Shriner
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Saturday night crash involving two vehicles resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.

The incident took place at 8:36 p.m. at the intersection of MO 291 Highway and Salisbury Road. A southbound Honda motorcycle drove through a red light and hit the front of a westbound Ford Fusion.

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified by Independence Police at this time, died from their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Accident Investigation Unit.

