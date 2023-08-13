FORECAST: Severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. for southwestern areas

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the extreme southwestern edge of our viewing area until 11:00pm. Franklin and Anderson counties are included in this watch. Any storm that develops could bring the threat of large hail and damaging wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph. But that threat still seems very slim for our viewing area as storms have fired up outside of Emporia, KS. Those storms could maintain strength as they approach southeastern Kansas. But once these storms pass our threat will be over.

Showers and a few storms will gradually taper off this evening with only a small chance of seeing new storms develop tonight. If a storm forms it could still bring the threat of heavy rain, gusty wind and hail. Tornado threat is still very low, but not zero. Because of the lingering cloud cover and rain the risk for severe weather has gone down greatly for the Kansas City viewing area. An area of low pressure and it’s cold front will slide southeast out of Nebraska overnight sending in a much cooler and drier air mass our way. This will help cool temperatures into the low 60s by daybreak on Monday with a predominantly northwest flow leading to a cooler and less humid afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Tuesday will feature another pleasant day with plenty of sunshine and highs back in the mid to upper 70s before head and humidity gradually climb each day into the upcoming weekend. A ridge of high pressure will expand across the central United States leading to some very warm and dry days ahead. Temperatures could be back near 90 by the next weekend.

