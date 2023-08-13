Aging & Style
FORECAST: Much cooler for the start of the work week with cooler humidity levels

Humidity forecast showing a drop in humidity at the start of next week.
Humidity forecast showing a drop in humidity at the start of next week.
By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A weather alert is in effect for today as two rounds of showers and storms will pass through.

The first round should end by 11 a.m. If these showers and storms stick around later into the afternoon hours, this will decrease our severe weather threat for this evening. There will be a lull in showers and storms before the evening round.

Heading into the dinner time frame, more storms could fire up and move into the area. If there is enough fuel in the atmosphere, then a few of those storms will be strong to severe with all weather modes possible. However, a big factor in getting a strong to severe storm is how much the atmosphere is able to recharge in the afternoon hours. Because the atmosphere has so much moisture content, flooding is a concern throughout this event.

Temperatures will stay on the cooler side today because of the showers and cloud cover. After the front moves through, temperatures will be feeling like fall with low humidity and temperatures in the mid-70s Monday and Tuesday.

