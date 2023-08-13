Father-son duo bring first corn vending machine to southwest Missouri

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks is now home to one of three corn vending machines for farmers.

SoMo Corn Co. in Nixa is a bulk corn vending machine to feed livestock or wildlife. Logan Peebles and his dad started the company to provide farmers a chance to get locally grown corn at a cheaper price compared to feed stores. The corn is grown in Clever.

“I mean, everyone loves a locally grown product. It’s the latest fad, you’ve got the farmer’s markets and stuff like that, this is essentially just an extension. But we are open 24/7,″ said Peebles.

The machine has a Department of Agriculture certified scale, so you are guaranteed to get the amount of corn you buy. It can also store 56,000 pounds of corn at a time, around the average load size of one semi-load of corn.

Peebles said he wanted to get into farming operations and thought this would be an avenue in to help.

“I found one on social media and saw one in Alabama to see how it worked and decided to bring the idea back to southwest Missouri,” said Peebles.

The other two corn vending machines in Missouri can be found in southeast Missouri, and Peebles says there are only 29 machines nationwide.

The corn vending machine is located at 1521 W. Mount Vernon Street in Nixa.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.