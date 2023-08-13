Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Father-son duo bring first corn vending machine to southwest Missouri

SoMo Corn Co.
SoMo Corn Co.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks is now home to one of three corn vending machines for farmers.

SoMo Corn Co. in Nixa is a bulk corn vending machine to feed livestock or wildlife. Logan Peebles and his dad started the company to provide farmers a chance to get locally grown corn at a cheaper price compared to feed stores. The corn is grown in Clever.

“I mean, everyone loves a locally grown product. It’s the latest fad, you’ve got the farmer’s markets and stuff like that, this is essentially just an extension. But we are open 24/7,″ said Peebles.

The machine has a Department of Agriculture certified scale, so you are guaranteed to get the amount of corn you buy. It can also store 56,000 pounds of corn at a time, around the average load size of one semi-load of corn.

Peebles said he wanted to get into farming operations and thought this would be an avenue in to help.

“I found one on social media and saw one in Alabama to see how it worked and decided to bring the idea back to southwest Missouri,” said Peebles.

The other two corn vending machines in Missouri can be found in southeast Missouri, and Peebles says there are only 29 machines nationwide.

The corn vending machine is located at 1521 W. Mount Vernon Street in Nixa.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic alert
UPDATED TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of I-70 reopened, flooding reduced on I-35
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Traffic Crash
Lenexa pedestrian hit and killed on I-35 near Sante Fe Street
One man shot and killed while in his vehicle near the 4600 block of Liberty
VICTIM IDENTIFIED: Argument leads to multi-vehicle crash leaving one man dead
National Weather Service confirms EF0 tornado passed through Davenport.
National Weather Service radio for KC is offline due to communication line failure

Latest News

LENEXA, Kan. -- A flag hanging from two ladder trucks sits outside the Lenexa church where Ofc....
Honor flag in Kansas pays tribute to fallen Fairway police officer
Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald died from injuries he sustained in the line of duty,...
WATCH LIVE: Funeral for fallen Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald
MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
Rescues, major flooding reported in Bollinger County, Mo. ; recovery efforts underway
Missouri farmers thankful for weekend rain
Kansas City sets daily rainfall record
Thousands of students across the Olathe Public School District are back in class
It’s Back-to-Class for all students in Olathe