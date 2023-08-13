Breaking down one year of KC-area motorcycle fatalities and critical-injury crashes

Generic photo of motorcycle accident with police car in background.
Of the 20 motorcycle crashes KCTV5 has covered in the past year, 17 were fatal.(Marresa Burke)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Motorcycle fatalities and critical-injury crashes tend to peak in the warm summer months, but what exactly has that meant for Kansas City over the last year?

When it comes to reporting these crashes, the news writing process is fairly straightforward for media outlets like KCTV5. The Highway Patrol or relevant police department sends a press release to each of the local news stations informing them of the crash. That report is then typed up into a brief web story using all the information provided.

Below is a list of every motorcycle crash– critical injury or fatal– that KCTV5 has covered digitally (thus far) between the beginning of August 2022 and the end of August 2023.

This is not an exhaustive list of every critical-injury or fatal motorcycle crash within the KCTV5 viewing area. Not every crash is reported to the local news outlets and not every report received is written into a web story, though the vast majority are.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, “motorcycle fatalities represent 10 percent of all Missouri highway fatalities each year, yet motorcycles represent approximately 2.6 percent of all registered vehicles in Missouri”

This means that if 1,000 people were in fatal accidents in a year, 100 of those people would be motorcyclists even though, statistically, there should only be 26 motorcyclists in that entire group of 1,000.

“The motorcycle itself provides no protection in a crash,” the Highway Patrol explains. And, since 1976 in Kansas and 2020 in Missouri, motorcycle helmet laws have been repealed or minimized.

In Kansas, any motorcyclist aged 18 or older has sole discretion as to whether or not they wear a helmet. In Missouri, that same choice is given to anyone over the age of 26, but officers are not allowed to stop motorcyclists solely because they are not wearing a helmet. Even if they are clearly under the age of 26 and not wearing a helmet, motorcyclists must be pulled over for another traffic violation to be cited for not wearing a helmet.

Helmets do not always prevent death, but they can certainly reduce the severity of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Of the 20 motorcycle crashes KCTV5 has covered in the past year, 20 motorcycle drivers and 1 passenger were involved. Of those 21:

  • 17 motorcyclists died
    • Of those 17 fatal crashes, 10 involved a car whose driver was not injured
  • 4 motorcyclists suffered critical injuries
    • Of those 4 critical-injury crashes, 1 involved a car whose driver was not injured
  • Helmet use
    • 3 motorcyclists were wearing a helmet– 1 died and 2 suffered critical injuries
    • 5 motorcyclists were not wearing a helmet– all 5 died
    • 12 crashes did not include information on helmet use
  • Which party caused the crash
    • 5 of the crashes were caused by a car driving recklessly, not seeing a motorcycle in their path or another accident
    • 11 of the crashes were caused by a motorcyclist driving recklessly, losing control of their motorcycle or another accident
    • 4 of the crashes did not have a described cause

In summation, whether or not a motorcyclist is to blame for their accident, the consequences still tend to fall most heavily on them. Many accidents can be prevented with decreased recklessness and increased attentiveness on all sides– motorcycle and car.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

