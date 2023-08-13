Aging & Style
Apartment fire in KCMO: 'Red Cross for 4 adults and 3 children ordered'

KCFD is responding to a housefire in the 3200 block of Hardesty Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCFD is responding to a housefire in the 3200 block of Hardesty Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri.(file image - Arizona's Family)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCFD is responding to a housefire in the 3200 block of Hardesty Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri.

The fire was reported just after 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. According to KCFD, crews attempted to extinguish the fire from inside the building but were forced to evacuate.

One individual was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after they jumped from a balcony to escape the flames.

As of 11:17 a.m., KCFD says dangerous buildings and Bomb and Arson have been ordered to the scene, as well as Red Cross services for 4 adults and 3 children.

This is an ongoing story, it will be updated as more information is provided.

