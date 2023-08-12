Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Wrong-way crash on I-70 kills boy, 7, in St. Charles County

By Kalie Strain
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 7-year-old boy was killed in a wrong-way crash on I-70 in St. Charles County just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 24-year-old man was driving down the wrong way down westbound I-70, east of David Hoekel Parkway, crashing head-on into another car. The second car had two 42-year-old occupants and a 7-year-old boy.

The 7-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gates Bar-B-Q Fire on State Line Rd.
Fire breaks out at Gates Bar-B-Q on State Line Friday
Fifteen people on the boat were injured, and another person on the dock suffered injuries.
Boat explosion injures 16 people at Lake of the Ozarks
FILE — Jackson County Jean Peters Baker.
Kansas City man charged with robbing, kidnapping and raping women
Country Stampede might be moving to a new venue.
Country Stampede sends request for proposal for alternate venue options
A few storms late evening storms are found across far northern Missouri.
FORECAST: Gusty winds and hail cause new severe thunderstorm watch until 4 a.m.

Latest News

Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
LIVE BLOG: Fairway community honors Ofc. Oswald with Parade of Blue, candlelight vigil
Traffic Crash
Kansas pedestrian hit & killed on I-35
Local law enforcement seized computers, cellphones and reporting materials from the Marion...
Legal experts talk next steps after Marion County newspaper seizure
Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald died from injuries he sustained in the line of duty,...
WATCH LIVE: Parade of Blue, candlelight vigil in memory of Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald
A parade of first responders set to lead a processional in honor of fallen Fairway Officer,...
Remembering a hero before the 'Parade of Blue'