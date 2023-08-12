Wrong-way crash on I-70 kills boy, 7, in St. Charles County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 7-year-old boy was killed in a wrong-way crash on I-70 in St. Charles County just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 24-year-old man was driving down the wrong way down westbound I-70, east of David Hoekel Parkway, crashing head-on into another car. The second car had two 42-year-old occupants and a 7-year-old boy.

The 7-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

