Tributes to fallen Fairway officer grow in anticipations of “Parade of Blue” on Saturday

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - A planned parade of first responder vehicles to honor Officer Jonah Oswald was postponed from Friday night to Saturday night due to the possibility of severe weather.

The public is invited to display blue colors at their homes and businesses Friday evening, KCTV5 drove the 10-mile route to get a look at how people are showing support.

The route begins at 93rd St. and Metcalf Ave. and heads northbound to Shawnee Mission Parkway.

A giant American flag on Shamrock Trading’s construction site was moved to face the start of the route. From that point on, Metcalf appeared bare of blue. Heading east on Shawnee Mission Parkway, things change dramatically the moment you enter Fairway.

A large display in the grassy center of Shawnee Mission Parkway includes a wreath and ribbon along with giant numbers, likely Oswald’s badge number. Soon after passing it, American flags begin popping out of the ground. The route then continues south on Mission Rd.

Every utility pole, stop sign pole and tree trunk was wrapped in blue ribbon. At one home, even a giant tree stump, left behind after last month’s big storm, was wrapped with blue.

Many of those were wrapped by area teens. 15-year-old Mason Meyer said one of her friends called her and asked if she’D like to make the rounds with her little sister.

“It’s really important to show support,” Meyer said, “especially during a time right now where I don’t think they really feel appreciated very often.”

At one home on Mission Rd. a large American flag hangs on a privacy fence. A blue and black poster that reads “We Support our Police” hangs beside it. Tiny blue flags line the sidewalk. The homeowner said, with little time to order something special online, she went to the hardware store to buy the flags used to mark utility lines. Her husband is a military veteran. They were thinking of Officer Oswald’s family from a personal space.

“My heart breaks his wife - his widow - and his children,” said Jaime Eckrich. “When my husband was in Iraq, I worried about it every day, and I can’t imagine what she’s going through.”

“I just feel like especially for the kids of that police officer, it’s probably pretty hard,” said her 8-year-old daughter, Jillian. “Because if I lost my dad, I think that would be really hard for me. So, I just want to help them as much as we can.”

Earlier in the day, Jillian got a call from a neighborhood friend who decided to have a lemonade stand to raise money for Oswald’s family. Jillian hopped on her bike and sped down the street to join in. They raised $200.

“We were selling lemonade and cookies and bracelets,” Jillian said.

“They had the QR code right there that was been sent from the city,” explained her mom. “It was really nice to see the kids on their own making an effort.”

Some of the tributes took a bit more neck craning than others. Tucked behind a tree, one could glimpse some blue crepe paper tied around a year-round wreath on a backyard gate. Judy and R.C. Masonbrink felt the need to do something. They actually met Oswald a month ago when their car was totaled in a wreck. He’s the officer who took the report. They distinctly remembered him because of how he handled the call.

“He was empathic for one thing and very understanding of the situation to both sides,” said R.C. Masonbrink. “It struck me that if I had a son and he became a police officer, I’d be very proud to have Officer Oswald as my son.”

“I think the fact that we actually saw him as a human being, and he was just a wonderful young man, has really hit both of us really hard,” said Judy Masonbrink

All of them plan to be on their sidewalks as the parade of first responder vehicles passes by Saturday.

The vehicles will depart 9300 Metcalf Ave. at 7:30 p.m. and conclude at Harmon Park, 7700 Mission Rd., at 9:00 p.m. with a candlelight vigil.

A map of the route can be found below.

Route for the 'Parade of Blue' to honor fallen Ofc. Oswald (kctv)

The following lots are available for parking for the vigil:

Henson Family YMCA (4200 W. 79th St.)

Community of Christ Church (7842 Mission Rd.)

Mission Road Bible Church (7820 Mission Rd.)

