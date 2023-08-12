Aging & Style
Road work delays to impact first several weeks of school in Shawnee Mission

Any progress updates or changes to routes will be provided to parents and students at the start of the school year.
Any progress updates or changes to routes will be provided to parents and students at the start of the school year.(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Shawnee says that road construction at Nieman Road and 67th Street will continue into the first several weeks of the school year “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Students walking to Nieman Elementary School will have an alternative route to avoid construction.

“Students who walk to school east along 67th Street will cross Nieman on the north side of the intersection. After crossing Nieman, students will continue to walk east on 67th until crossing over to the campus before reaching Bluejacket.”

Parents who are driving their students are “encouraged to allow additional time before the school day starts at 8:10 a.m.”

Shawnee says that extra traffic patrols will be provided by the Shawnee Police Department until the road work is complete. Any progress updates or changes to routes will be provided to parents and students at the start of the school year.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

