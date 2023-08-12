‘No residents have been identified yet’: KC house fire under investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Around 10:20 a.m. Saturday, the Kansas City Fire Department received word of a house fire in the 1600 block of Belmont Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Upon arrival, KCFD saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the the second floor. Using an “aggressive interior attack,” they extinguished the fire by 10:34 a.m.

Crews work to extinguish the flames. (KCFD)

According to KCFD, the “initial caller reported a trapped individual on the roof or second floor,” but when crews searched the house, they found nobody inside.

Although the home appears to be occupied, KCFD says “no residents have been identified yet.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

