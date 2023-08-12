Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

A man posed as a veterinarian and performed surgery on a pregnant dog who died, authorities say

The Collier County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 61-year-old Osvaldo Sanchez.
The Collier County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 61-year-old Osvaldo Sanchez.(Collier County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A southwest Florida man was arrested Friday for claiming to be a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant dog who died of complications from the procedure, authorities said.

The man was a licensed pet groomer but not a licensed veterinarian, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

The 61-year-old Collier County man was charged with animal abuse and practicing veterinary medicine without a license.

The 6-year-old Chihuahua named Sugar died following the surgery in May. Sugar’s owners had been introduced to the man as a veterinarian and reached out to him because the 6-pound (2.7-kilogram) dog appeared to be having difficulty delivering her puppies, the sheriff’s office said.

The man came to the owners’ home and performed a cesarean section on Sugar in a converted ambulance. He removed a stillborn puppy and charged $600, according to the sheriff’s office.

After Sugar became ill from an infection a week later, her owners took her to an emergency pet hospital where staff told her that the incision was closed with string or thread instead of standard suture material. They said that could have contributed to her infection. Sugar died hours later.

“A doctor at the emergency pet hospital told detectives a C-Section is not an uncommon surgery on pregnant dogs and that had a qualified veterinarian performed the procedure on Sugar she likely would have survived,” the sheriff’s office.

The man’s case hadn’t yet been placed in an electronic docket at the Collier County court clerk’s office so it was unknown if he had an attorney who could comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commerce Bank has received several complaints about their direct deposit banking not...
Kansas City-based Commerce Bank among banks downgraded for financial risks
Police said there were no additional injuries in the Paola crash.
Two women identified in double-fatal car crash Thursday morning in Paola
The Anheuser-Busch brewery is seen Monday, July 14, 2008, in St. Louis.
Bud Light maker Anheuser-Busch sells 8 brands to cannabis company
Gates Bar-B-Q Fire on State Line Rd.
Fire breaks out at Gates Bar-B-Q on State Line Friday
Abrupt closing of tuxedo business leaves local couples scrambling
Abrupt nationwide closing of tuxedo business leaves local couples scrambling

Latest News

Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the...
Maui reports 12 additional wildfire fatalities, bringing death toll to 67
Authorities warned the death toll could grow even higher. (CNN, KABC, KGO, KCBS, KCAL, KGMB,...
Thousands displaced as Hawaii fires continue to rage
Support is growing to change the name of Troost Avenue in KC. Troost Ave is named after Dr....
Support for Troost Ave name change?
'Parade of Blue' to honor fallen Fairway police Ofc. Oswald
Tributes to fallen Fairway officer grow in anticipations of “Parade of Blue” on Saturday