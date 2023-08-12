LIVE BLOG: Fairway community honors Ofc. Oswald with Parade of Blue, candlelight vigil

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - Nearly one week after one of their city’s law enforcement was shot and killed during a stolen vehicle chase, the city of Fairway is paying tribute to his service.

Ofc. Jonah Oswald of the Fairway Police Department died Monday from injuries he suffered the day before in the shooting.

Saturday evening, the Fairway community planned a Parade of Blue and candlelight vigil to honor Oswald.

Below is a live blog of social media posts from KCTV5 reporters, first responding agencies and the others taking part in the events.

Preparing for the Parade of Blue ⁦@KCTV5⁩ pic.twitter.com/hM5HpkDkjB — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) August 12, 2023

Volunteers have placed flags along Metcalf going north from 93rd St for tonight’s Parade of Blue honoring fallen Fairway Ofc. Oswald. Just spoke w an American Legion member. They will be lining the sidewalks from 93rd to 91st. - ⁦@KCTV5⁩ pic.twitter.com/E0zmmeflSe — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) August 12, 2023

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨 as an honor parade for fallen Officer Jonah Oswald, of the Fairway Police, starts at 7:30PM.



It begins at 9300 Metcalf, travels North to Shawnee Mission Pkwy, East to Mission Rd, South to 78th & Mission at Harmon Park in Prairie Village.



A vigil at 9PM. pic.twitter.com/Q5V5aq6lve — SantaFeTow (@SantaFeTow) August 12, 2023

We will be participating this evening with many other police departments in the 'Parade of Blue' and candlelight vigil... Posted by Lenexa Police Department on Saturday, August 12, 2023

The Fairway, Kansas Police Department invites the public to join the Parade of Blue and Candlelight Vigil Honoring... Posted by Prairie Village Police Department on Saturday, August 12, 2023

