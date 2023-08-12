Aging & Style
LIVE BLOG: Fairway community honors Ofc. Oswald with Parade of Blue, candlelight vigil

Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.(Fairway Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - Nearly one week after one of their city’s law enforcement was shot and killed during a stolen vehicle chase, the city of Fairway is paying tribute to his service.

Ofc. Jonah Oswald of the Fairway Police Department died Monday from injuries he suffered the day before in the shooting.

Saturday evening, the Fairway community planned a Parade of Blue and candlelight vigil to honor Oswald.

ALSO READ: Here is how the Fairway community is honoring fallen Ofc. Jonah Oswald

Below is a live blog of social media posts from KCTV5 reporters, first responding agencies and the others taking part in the events.

We will be participating this evening with many other police departments in the 'Parade of Blue' and candlelight vigil...

Posted by Lenexa Police Department on Saturday, August 12, 2023

The Fairway, Kansas Police Department invites the public to join the Parade of Blue and Candlelight Vigil Honoring...

Posted by Prairie Village Police Department on Saturday, August 12, 2023

