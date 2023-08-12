KCMO conducts survey to see if people support changing name of Troost Avenue

Support is growing to change the name of Troost Avenue in Kansas City. The avenue is named after Dr. Benoist Troost, who was the first physician in KC but also a slave owner.(kctv)
By Mark Poulose
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Support is growing to change the name of Troost Avenue in Kansas City. The avenue is named after Dr. Benoist Troost, who was the first physician in KC but also a slave owner.

Kansas City’s government is aware of the movement to change the street’s name, but Mayor Quinton Lucas wants to make sure it’s something the public wants before the city pursues it.

“I want to make sure that no matter what we do, we are actually listening to the community as our guide,” Lucas said.

In the city’s survey, 55 percent of people said they would support a name change but 45 percent did not.

“I’m not so caught up in who the guy was, what he did,” said 82-year-old lifelong Kansas City resident, Willa Robinson. “We can’t go anywhere in this country and [there] not be some racist stuff.”

Robinson owns Willa’s Books and Vinyl near 55th and Troost. She’s aware that Troost Ave. separated black and white neighborhoods for decades, but she believes the name change will be more of a hassle than anything.

“I really don’t see a big problem, but the problem for me would be having to tell everybody that I have a different name,” she said.

Blackhole Bakery is a locally-owned shop on the same block. Owner Jason Provo is also a lifelong resident of Kansas City. He thinks more education about the history of Troost, and the person it was named after, is needed.

“There’s a lot of inequities out there still, and I don’t think changing personally the street name will cause a lot of solutions,” Provo said. “I think if we started to talk about the real history and the real problems, and not just something as maybe superficial like a street name change, I think that’s kind of a band-aid solution.”

The city council has not taken any action to change the name of Troost to something else yet.

“We recognize that there are positives and negatives to our history in Kansas City,” Lucas said. “We want to make sure while you can’t erase it, that we are having a conversation on how we can do better.”

