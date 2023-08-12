Here comes the sun(flowers): Russell Sunflower Patch opens to the public
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sunflower season is officially upon Kansas City with the Russell Sunflower Patch opening to the public in full bloom on August 11.
Located at 18220 Highway B in Richmond, Missouri, the Russell Sunflower Patch is free to visit from sunup to sundown, though “donations are appreciated.”
The patch has a rotating lineup of food trucks available on-site as well. August 11-13, Raquelitas Mexican Food Truck and Sno Station will be there to serve visitors.
In addition to the sunflowers, the Russells also grow corn and soybeans. According to their profile on Missouri Grown USA, the “Russell Sunflower Patch began as a way for others who are not directly connected to farming to come and enjoy large fields of sunflowers while they are blooming!”
Follow the Russell Sunflower Patch Facebook for daily updates.
