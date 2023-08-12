FORECAST: Showers and storms move out this morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A weather alert is in effect for tomorrow as we will have two rounds of showers and storms.

The first rounds will be in the morning and will be diminished by 10 a.m. Then there will be a lull in the atmosphere which will help recharge the energy.

Heading into the evening hours, more storms could fire up and move into the area. If there is enough fuel in the atmosphere, then a few storms will be strong to severe with all weather modes possible. However, a big factor in getting a strong to severe storm will be how much the atmosphere is able to recharge in the afternoon hours.

For today, showers and storms fired up just south of I-70 but those are continuing to move out of the viewing area. There could be a stray shower or two popping up this afternoon, but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will be steamy in the upper 80s and 90s for most locations. After the front moves through Sunday, temperatures will be feeling like fall with low humidity and temperatures in the mid-70s Monday and Tuesday.

