FORECAST: Chance for widespread storms overnight, potential severe storms on Sunday

By Warren Sears
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Warm and rather muggy out there for our Saturday evening. A random and brief shower is possible, but our rain chances increase during the overnight. We need to watch for a larger and more widespread area of rain and generic thunderstorms to move in early Sunday morning. How long that area of rain and cloud coverage lingers will be a major factor if a secondary wave of storms could fire up later Sunday evening. The earlier the rain leaves, the higher chance for redevelopment later in the day along a cold front sweeping through. If storms become severe in the evening, we would likely be looking at a window from 6-10 PM. Gusty winds, hail and a brief spin up tornado are all possible. The SPC has a slight risk for severe weather for the entire KCTV viewing area. We all have a good opportunity for rain at various times during Sunday, but with that said, it will not be a complete washout. As of now, it looks like midday Sunday will be the best chance to get outdoors. Once the front clears Sunday night, watch for much cooler and drier air to filter in. We dropped highs to the mid/upper 70s for Monday and Tuesday with low humidity. Heat builds back later in the week and into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

