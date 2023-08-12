Aging & Style
Branson, Mo., music community mourns the loss of legendary performer Shoji Tabuchi

Country music entertainer Shoji Tabuchi, left, performs with Brian Setzer, right, and his...
Country music entertainer Shoji Tabuchi, left, performs with Brian Setzer, right, and his Orchestra for Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi and President Bush after an official dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington Thursday, June 29, 2006. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(GERALD HERBERT | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson, Mo., music community mourns the loss of former theater owner and National Fiddle Hall of Fame recipient Shoji Tabuchi. The well-known Branson performer died of cancer. He was 79.

Tabuchi began playing the violin at an early age in his native Japan. He later fell in love with Bluegrass music after watching a performance in Osaka by country music legend Roy Acuff. He met Acuff backstage. The meeting inspired him to move to the states to follow his dream.

He worked in Nashville with Acuff. He even appeared on the Grand Ole Opry. Tabuchi came to Branson in the early 1980s. He began performing regularly at the Starlite Theatre with its owner Chisai Childs. His mastery of the fiddle made him a star around the Branson music scene.

Tabuchi opened his theatre in the early 1990s just off of 76 Country Music Boulevard. It opened during Branson’s boom of new theatres and shows, giving the city fame across the world. The Shoji Tabuchi Show starred him with his wife Dorothy and stepdaughter Christina. The show featured a variety of music, including his world-class fiddle playing. The theater also became known worldwide for its fancy bathrooms.

A fire damaged in the theater in 2017, forcing him to close it. He reopened a year later.

In 2020, The National Fiddler Hall of Fame, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, inducted Tabuchi as a member He joined the ranks of past National Fiddler Hall of Fame inductees Roy Acuff, Charlie Daniels, and Bob Wills, among many other entertainment greats.

He returned to performing in 2022 at the Little Opry Theatre in Branson. Organizers called the show, “An Evening with Shoji.”

