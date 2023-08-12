Aging & Style
Boat explosion injures 16 people at Lake of the Ozarks

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Several people were injured Friday afternoon following a boat explosion at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that gas fumes built up in the engine area of a large boat and set off an explosion.

Fifteen people on the boat were injured, and another person on the dock suffered injuries.

The status of the injuries ranged from minor to moderate, troopers stated.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

