An argument leads to multi-vehicle crash & one man dead, KCPD investigates

One man shot and killed while in his vehicle near the 4600 block of Liberty
One man shot and killed while in his vehicle near the 4600 block of Liberty(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One man is dead after a shooting near the 4600 block of Liberty Avenue.

Officers were dispatched just before noon on Saturday on a disturbance call. Police confirmed there were two men arguing and turned deadly.

While officers were in route, the disturbance call turned into a shooting.

Once police arrived, they found a vehicle that had collided with parked vehicles near the intersection of east 47th street and Liberty Ave.

Soon after, KCPD officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside one of the vehicles that was apart of the collision.

KCPD believes that shots were fired from outside of the vehicle into the victims vehicle resulting in the multi-vehicle collision.

Officers say that an additional crime scene, a short distance away from the original crime scene, led to one man being taken into custody. Police believe he is the primary person of interest for this homicide.

Crime scene investigators are investigating and processing the scene. Detectives are speaking with potential witnesses to figure out what led to this shooting.

One man shot and killed in vehicle near the 4600 block of Liberty.
One man shot and killed in vehicle near the 4600 block of Liberty.(kctv)

