Zarda Bar-B-Q tests out new option on the Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This Friday is the day Kansas City Chiefs players say they look forward to every year at training camp.

It’s officially Zarda Bar-B-Q day at Missouri Western State University. It’s when Blue Springs-based Zarda smokes enough barbecue to feed the entire Chiefs organization. The restaurant then hauls it all to St. Joseph to feed the crowd.

The feast is so legendary Chiefs wide receiver Travis Kelce gave the restaurant on shoutout recently on his “New Heights” podcast produced by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“I always look forward to barbecue night,” Kelce said.

“We’ve had Zarda’s Bar-B-Q out there in St. Joe, Missouri. You can smell the smoker while you’re at practice in the morning. You just know it’s about to hit you,”

“Travis Kelce recently on his podcast mentioned one of his favorite things of training camp was Zarda night. When I heard that my heart stopped and I’m like wait a minute. This is a big deal for those guys because they do get tired of the cafeteria food,” Terry Hyer, Zarda COO, said.

Every member of the Chiefs who’s experienced barbecue day has their favorites. Kelce said he’s ready for it all.

“They throw their barbecue on every table and you just dounce that s*** with it, and it slaps,” Kelce said during the podcast.

There is something on Friday’s menu that not even Kelce has tried. Zarda is testing out on the Chiefs. They’ll be some of the first to try Zarda’s new baby back ribs with a raspberry chipotle sauce.

The restaurant says that if the Chiefs really like the option, it could be added to Zarda’s menu in October.

This is the 35th season Zarda has fed the Chiefs at training camp. St. Joseph is a lot closer to haul the food than it was when Zarda traveled to Wisconsin to serve up the massive Kansas City feast.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.