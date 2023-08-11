Aging & Style
Two women identified in double-fatal car crash Thursday morning in Paola

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PAOLA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police stated two people died Thursday morning after they were involved in a car crash.

A vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lane of traffic just before 4:15 a.m. on U.S. 169 Highway struck an oncoming car in the southbound lane at 327th Street.

The Paola Police Department stated that by the time EMS arrived, the drivers of each vehicle were pronounced dead.

They were identified as 58-year-old Carolyn Nuckles of Garnett, Kansas, and 49-year-old Paula Weers of Spring Hill, Kansas.

Police said there were no additional injuries.

