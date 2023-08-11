Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Teen hospitalized after falling off cliff while visiting Grand Canyon, officials say

An image provided by the National Park Service shows a view from the North Rim at the Grand...
An image provided by the National Park Service shows a view from the North Rim at the Grand Canyon National Park on Nov. 17, 2022.(Jesse Barden | AP)
By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Officials in Arizona say a teenager has been hospitalized after falling off a cliff while visiting the Grand Canyon on Tuesday.

KPHO reports that a 14-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after falling up to 100 feet into the canyon.

According to the Grand Canyon National Park’s Public Affairs Office, the boy fell from Bright Angel Point on the North Rim.

Officials said search and rescue crews couldn’t use their helicopter to get to the boy because of where he landed and due to high winds in the area.

Crews ended up performing a high-angle technical rope rescue. Rescuers rappelled down to the boy’s location and pulled him to safety.

The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, crews said.

Park officials are reminding visitors to stay at least 10 feet away from the rim and pay attention to signs and fences when visiting the canyon.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commerce Bank has received several complaints about their direct deposit banking not...
Kansas City-based Commerce Bank among banks downgraded for financial risks
Police said there were no additional injuries in the Paola crash.
Two dead in Thursday morning Paola car crash
The Anheuser-Busch brewery is seen Monday, July 14, 2008, in St. Louis.
Bud Light maker Anheuser-Busch sells 8 brands to cannabis company
Abrupt closing of tuxedo business leaves local couples scrambling
Abrupt nationwide closing of tuxedo business leaves local couples scrambling
Officer-involved shooting in Platte County
Suspect hospitalized in Platte County officer-involved shooting

Latest News

PRATT, Kan. -- Mildred Riley celebrates 105th birthday by riding a slip and slide at the rehab...
Kansas woman celebrates 105th birthday on slip and slide
Police said there were no additional injuries in the Paola crash.
Two women identified in double-fatal car crash Thursday morning in Paola
Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson is accused of killing his wife.
California judge who’s charged with murder texted court staff that he shot his wife, prosecutors say
Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes