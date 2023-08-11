Aging & Style
Spectrum High School Star of the Week: Kansas State Champions

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In today's Spectrum High School Star of the Week we want to give a big shoutout to the Blue Valley North High School Girls Track Team. They won the Kansas State Championships in both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Congratulations on being our Spectrum High School Star of the Week!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

