Spectrum High School Star of the Week: Kansas State Champions

In today’s Spectrum High School Star of the Week we want to give a big shoutout to the Blue Valley North High School Girls Track Team. They won the Kansas State Championships in both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Congratulations on being our Spectrum High School Star of the Week! Send us your nomination and tell us why they should be selected. Then tune in to KCTV5 News at 9 every Friday for the latest Spectrum High School Star of the Week. Sponsored by Spectrum.

