Silver advisory issued for 73-year-old KCMO man

A silver alert has been issued for 73-year-old Virgil Chapman.
A silver alert has been issued for 73-year-old Virgil Chapman.(KCPD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An endangered silver advisory has been issued for a 73-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man.

KCPD said Virgil Chapman, a 5-foot-6, 140-pound man with gray hair and green eyes went missing. He was last seen at 7727 Dove Avenue, at noon on Aug. 10, 2023.

KCPD said Chapman drives a dark red 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 that has an Arkansas license plate.

Missing/Endangered Person Virgil Chapman, 5’5”, 150 lbs, gray hair, green eyes. Driving a 2007 orange Dodge Ram 1500,...

Posted by Kansas City Missouri Police Department on Thursday, August 10, 2023

He left the previously listed address in the Dodge Ram and hasn’t been seen since.

Anyone seeing Chapman or the vehicle described above is asked to call 911, contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the KCPD at 816-234-5042.

