Silver advisory issued for 73-year-old KCMO man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An endangered silver advisory has been issued for a 73-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man.

KCPD said Virgil Chapman, a 5-foot-6, 140-pound man with gray hair and green eyes went missing. He was last seen at 7727 Dove Avenue, at noon on Aug. 10, 2023.

KCPD said Chapman drives a dark red 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 that has an Arkansas license plate.

He left the previously listed address in the Dodge Ram and hasn’t been seen since.

Anyone seeing Chapman or the vehicle described above is asked to call 911, contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the KCPD at 816-234-5042.

