Pedestrian hit early Friday in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Blue Springs early Friday morning is fighting for their life.

Blue Springs Police say the call came in at 5:30 in the morning.

It happened at Southeast AA Highway and Graham Ridge Road just east of Adams Dairy Parkway.

The driver of the vehicle is not seriously hurt and did stop to cooperate with police and emergency responders.

The pedestrian was rushed to a nearby hospital and listed in critical condition.

There’s no word of the events that led up to the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

