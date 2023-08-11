Aging & Style
One of Kansas City’s shortest events raises big money for metro organization

.1K at Patrick's Bar & No Grill takes place this weekend.
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Runners across the Kansas City metro lace up their shoes and hit the streets for good causes almost every weekend during the summer.

Now everyone can take steps to raise money for a good cause, without extensive training.

Patrick’s Bar and No Grill in Waldo hosts a .1K run every year.

Pat Sanders owns the bar. He started the event 14 years ago in honor of his brother. The race is short because he wanted to make sure anyone could participate.

“A real marathon we wouldn’t do. A real ... well probably any type of exercise we probably wouldn’t do. so I came up with the ridiculous idea of doing a .1 k which is 328 feet,” Sanders said.

Money raised by the event benefits Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care. Sanders said the organization took care of his brother before he passed away.

So far the .1K has raised more than $300,000 for the group.

Anyone can register for the event by going to Patrick’s Bar and No Grill location, or just show up Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. The event begins at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

