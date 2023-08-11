Ollie Gates inducted into Missouri Restaurant Association Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Add another recognition for one of Kansas City’s food legends.

Ollie Gates, owner of Gates Bar-B-Q, learned Thursday afternoon that he will be inducted into the Missouri Restaurant Association Hall of Fame.

Gates, who rebranded his family business to Gates and Son’s BBQ in the 1950s, received the surprise announcement at the Cleaver Boulevard location along with several family and friends.

From the sauce, beans, Nooner special and beef on bun, Gates has been a Kansas City staple for decades.

It’s not the first Hall of Fame to recognize the Kansas City restaurateur. In 2021, the American Royal Barbecue Hall of Fame also recognized Ollie Gates and his success.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.