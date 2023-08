In this new animated series on Apple TV+, tongues are called “flavor muscles” and horses are known as “hard footed run monsters.” Lonita Cook talks with “Strange Planet” creator Nathan W. Pyle and then gives her take on the show. Watch this to find out she thinks it’s worth the watch. You can catch Lonita every week reviewing the newest movies and TV shows.

