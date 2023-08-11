Lawrence man stabbed in the neck while walking to a gas station

By Melonne McBride
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - At 1 a.m. on Friday morning, Lawrence, Kansas police say that a man was stabbed in the neck while walking from his campsite to a gas station.

Witnesses in the area of North 2nd Street and Locust Street called 911 after hearing a man yelling for help while holding his neck.

Lawrence Police believe the stabbing happened in the 500 block of North 2nd Street. The victim was taken to an area hospital, but police was able to get some information from him about the attack.

According to the Lawrence, Kansas Police Department Facebook page, police believe the man was attacked from behind and that it was unprovoked.

Officers were able to safely arrest the suspect in the 600 block of Massachusetts Street, just before 2:00 am.

The victim is expected to recover.

LKPD is suggesting charges of attempted first degree murder.

