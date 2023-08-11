Aging & Style
Lawrence man sentenced for attempted murder in 2021 shooting

File image
File image(Credit: Andrew Bardwell)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. -- A Lawrence man is sentenced to serve more than a decade in prison for trying to kill another person.

Alejandro Martinez Diaz, 20, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted second degree murder for shooting at a vehicle in north Lawrence on May 27, 2021. The shooting seriously injured the passenger in the car, according to sentencing documents.

After serving his sentence, Martinez Diaz is required to register as a violent offender for 15 years after his release.

Diaz is one of three defendants charged in connection with the shooting.

His brother, Eduardo, 17, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm in December.

Ontareo X. Jackson, 20, of Lawrence, pleaded no contest to second-degree attempted murder in February 2022.

