Kansas woman celebrates 105th birthday on slip and slide

PRATT, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas woman had a special way to slide into and celebrate a milestone.

Mildred Riley of Pratt, Kan. will turn 105 years old on Aug. 19. She’s done a lot during her lifetime, including traveling the world and floating through the sky on a hot air balloon ride when she turned 90.

This year she decided to try a slip and slide at the Pratt Health and Rehab Center where she lives.

PRATT, Kan. -- Mildred Riley celebrates her 105th birthday with a ride on a slip and slide at the rehab facility where she lives. (Pat Schwartz)

Employees at the center placed her in an inflatable and helped her slide across the lawn. She was all smiles, as you can see from the pictures her daughter shared.

Those who know Riley said she is an eternal optimist and has an adventurous spirit. They say her philosophy is to make the best of any situation she finds herself facing.

RIley’s family is also planning a party to celebrate her 105th birthday and honor her.

