Kansas City man charged with robbing, kidnapping and raping women

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
***WARNING: The contents of this story are graphic.***

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced on Friday that she had filed new criminal charges against a man accused of several violent crimes against women.

Dairon Lee Riley, a 23-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri, was charged in connection with sexual attacks and robberies on three women in May and June of 2023, prosecutors stated.

He was charged with:

  • three counts of unlawful use of a weapon
  • three counts of first-degree robbery
  • five counts of first-degree rape
  • two counts of armed criminal action
  • three counts of fourth-degree assault
  • two counts of first-degree kidnapping
  • two counts of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy

The prosecutor’s office stated that one of Riley’s victims was meeting him for the selling of a phone on May 17. They ended up meeting in a field area past a Dead End sign at 89th Terrace and Michigan Avenue, and Riley’s vehicle got stuck. After she helped push the vehicle out, she said Riley pulled a knife on her and turned the location off her phone.

He then threatened to stab her.

The victim told investigators Riley took her phone, $200 cash and her tazer. She said Riley drove off, but she was able to tell police that it was an an older model black Volkswagen with a temp tag, a cracked windshield and was loud.

She also had used napkins to clean off his shoes after they pushed the car from being stuck, and investigators found nine napkins at the scene.

Another victim told police that on May 23, she met him through an escort dating service in 1900 block of East 89th Terrace. After he got into her car, he demanded her phone and she denied his request, the victim said.

Law enforcement stated Riley punched the victim, tied her down and then raped her multiple times.

On June 17, a third victim claimed that she met Riley on a dating app and drove him to an area on East 30th Street and Prospect Avenue. Riley told the victim to drive into a dark area and they after they had parked, he pointed a knife at her.

The victim said Riley told her to get in the back seat and pointed a gun at her head saying, “Don’t move or I’m going to kill you,” according to court documents.

He demanded the victim to take off all her clothes, took her phone and transferred money from her CashApp to his. He then raped her.

Riley tied the victim down, drove her to another location and raped her again. He gathered contents from the vehicle, placed them in a cup, put the victim’s keys underneath a dumpster and ran off, leaving the victim naked in the backseat and tied down.

The victim was able to break free, drove to an Air BnB where her friends were staying and contacted police.

Riley was booked into the Jackson County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

To contact the MOCSA Crisis Line, call (816) 531-0233 or (913) 642-0233.

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated with information from the press conference.

