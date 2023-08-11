Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City adopts local approach to combat gun violence

City Council passed two gun safety ordinances on Thursday.
City Council passed two gun safety ordinances on Thursday.(KCTV5)
By Mark Poulose
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City adopted two gun safety ordinances at a City Council meeting Thursday. The first bans switches that turn handguns into automatic weapons. The second bans minors from buying bullets without parental consent. Both are already against the law.

Some have questioned why the City felt the need to put these ordinances on the books, but Mayor Quinton Lucas says they give the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department a new way to take guns off the street.

“What’s wrong with having that additional tool?” Lucas said. “What’s wrong with letting our officers say, ‘I’m going to write you a ticket for an ordinance violation, too, and in the meantime, I’m going to take your gun switch away so that you can’t walk the streets with a fully automatic weapon?’”

Kansas City is taking a local approach to combating gun violence. Instead of relying on state and federal laws, Mayor Lucas wants to give local law enforcement a new way to get ahold of those weapons.

“We have the ordinance violation approach so that in each situation we know that charges can be filed, those devices can be taken off the streets, and that justice can be served long-term,” said Lucas.

The ordinances passed through City Council by a 12-1 vote. The lone “no” vote was from new councilmember, Nathan Willett.

“The proposed ordinance may in fact preempt state law,” Willett said. “This would lead us on a path toward a legal battle that would rack up hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees.”

“We believe in the legality of our laws,” Lucas said. “We’ve done a whole heck of a lot of studying in connection with them. We think these are best practices in keeping not just our community safe, but something cities around the country should use.”

According to KC’s daily homicide stats, the vast majority of murders are committed with a handgun. This past weekend, authorities said one shooting scene had more than 90 shell casings.

“We are seeing more and more shootouts with people with handguns that have been modified and are able to spray around three dozen rounds in an instant,” said Lucas. “That is causing more death. That is causing more harm in our community. It’s part of the reason we are flirting with records this year.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest
Commerce Bank has received several complaints about their direct deposit banking not...
Kansas City-based Commerce Bank among banks downgraded for financial risks
CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after...
Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate
Maui County says 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have...
At least 36 people confirmed dead in devastating wildfires: Maui County
KCTV5 morning news anchor Carolina Cruz and her husband Colin gave birth to a healthy baby girl...
KCTV5 anchor Carolina Cruz announces birth of baby girl!

Latest News

The Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Aaliya Abernathy, 2, who was abducted during...
AMBER ALERT: 2-year-old abducted during home invasion
A silver alert has been issued for 73-year-old Virgil Chapman.
Silver advisory issued for 73-year-old KCMO man
Monday is also the date set for Oswald’s funeral, which will take place at the Westside Family...
Parade of Blue: processional route
Cruz Gallegos got three rings in a year's span.
Three rings, one year: How a Kansas City man won big