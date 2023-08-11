WATCH: Jackson County prosecutor charges man accused of robbing, kidnapping women

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced on Friday that had filed new criminal charges against a kidnapping suspect.

Dairon Lee Riley of Kansas City was charged in connection with sexual attacks and robberies on three women in May and June of 2023, prosecutors stated.

WATCH LIVE: New criminal charges to be announced The Jackson County Prosecutor will be joined by Police Chief Stacey Graves to announce new criminal charges filed today. More details to come. Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Friday, August 11, 2023

He was charged with:

three counts of unlawful use of a weapon

three counts of first-degree robbery

five counts of first-degree rape

two counts of armed criminal action

three counts of fourth-degree assault

two counts of first-degree kidnapping

two counts of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy

The prosecutor’s office stated that one of Riley’s victims was meeting him for the selling of a phone. They ended up meeting in a field area past a Dead End sign at 89th Terrace and Michigan Avenue, and Riley’s vehicle got stuck. After she helped push the vehicle out, she said Riley pulled a knife on her and turned the location off her phone.

He then threatened to stab her.

The victim told investigators Riley took her phone, $200 cash and her tazer. She said Riley drove off, but she was able to tell police that it was an an older model black Volkswagen with a temp tag with a cracked windshield and was loud.

She also had used napkins to clean off his shoes after they pushed the car from being stuck, and investigators found nine napkins at the scene.

Another victim told police she met him through an escort dating service. After he got into her car, he demanded her phone and she denied his request, the victim said.

Law enforcement stated Riley punched the victim, tied her down and then raped her multiple times.

A third victim claimed that she met Riley on a dating app and drove him to an area on East 30th Street and Prospect Avenue. Riley told the victim to drive into a dark area and they after they had parked, he pointed a knife at her.

The victim said Riley told her to get in the back seat and pointed a gun at her head saying, “Don’t move or I’m going to kill you,” according to court documents.

He demanded the victim to take off all her clothes, took her phone and transferred money from her CashApp to his. He then raped her.

Riley tied the victim down, drove her to another location and raped her again. He gathered contents from the vehicle, placed them in a cup, put the victim’s keys underneath a dumpster and ran off, leaving the victim naked in the backseat and tied down.

The victim was able to break free, drove to an Air BnB where her friends were staying and contacted police.

Riley was booked into the Jackson County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated with information from the press conference.

