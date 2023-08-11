Aging & Style
It’s back to class Friday for some students in Olathe

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Friday is the first day of class for some students in the metro, including those in Olathe elementary schools.

The 6th graders and 9th graders will have a half day with the rest starting on Monday.

Olathe schools looked into its crisis-alert implementation from last year. They report nearly 6,300 alerts were made during the last school year. Just more than 5,200 of those alerts were for behavioral issues, 14 were for suspicious activity and three were for a possible threat.

The district is implementing more cameras this year and a safety specialist position who will act as a liaison between administrators and school resource officers.

Parents like Angela McGuire are appreciative of making safety a priority.

“Definitely one of my priorities. I want to make sure that my son is safe at school and protected and doesn’t have to worry about anything and can focus on his studies and do what he needs to do,” she said.

In addition to extra cameras, there will be devices deployed at all buildings that essentially help barricade the door in the event that the school needs to go into lockdown.

Here’s a look at the first day of school at some of the major districts around the metro.

  • Shawnee Mission will welcome most students back to class on Tuesday, August 15.
  • Blue Valley and KCK kick-off Wednesday, Aug. 16.
  • Kansas City Public Schools, Independence, and North Kansas City Schools start on the week of the 21st.

The bookbags are being packed, the pencils sharpened, the shoes cleaned, and the nerves of walking back into school or going to a new one are there too.

Fort Osage Superintendent Dr. Jason Snodgrass urges families to get the checklist squared away so they don’t fall behind on the first day.

“We’re already having our students do schedule pick-ups and things like that,” Dr. Snodgrass said. “But just getting in a normal routine too, like getting to bed on time, making sure we’re getting up, making sure we’re getting used to the school schedule would really be beneficial.”

Fort Osage has been renovating schools including transitioning one building into a behavioral support center where students can receive counseling.

