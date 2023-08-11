Health advisory issued for several Kansas lakes for blue-green algae threat

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Multiple lakes in the Kansas City area have been included in a public health advisory due to blue-green algae.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued the advisory on Friday for the following Kansas lakes:

Advisories Warning

Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County

Lake Afton, Sedgwick County

Lovewell Lake (Reservoir), Jewell County

School Street Pond (Rose Hill), Butler County

South Lake (Overland Park), Johnson County

Watch

Augusta Santa Fe Lake, Butler County

Kingston Lake, Johnson County

Lake Parsons, Neosho County

Melvern Outlet River Pond, Osage County

According to KDHE, a harmful algal bloom may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red. Blooms can develop rapidly; if the water appears suspicious or there is decaying algae on the shore, avoid contact and keep dogs away. These toxins can be absorbed by ingestion, inhalation of aerosols and even skin contact.

Symptoms vary depending upon the type of exposure (e.g. direct contact, ingestion, inhalation) but can include rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, and headache. If you, or your dog, come into contact with algae rinse the area with clean, fresh water.

