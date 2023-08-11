Health advisory issued for several Kansas lakes for blue-green algae threat

FILE — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife...
FILE — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued the advisory on Friday.(WKYT)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Multiple lakes in the Kansas City area have been included in a public health advisory due to blue-green algae.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued the advisory on Friday for the following Kansas lakes:

Advisories Warning

  • Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County
  • Lake Afton, Sedgwick County
  • Lovewell Lake (Reservoir), Jewell County
  • School Street Pond (Rose Hill), Butler County
  • South Lake (Overland Park), Johnson County

Watch

  • Augusta Santa Fe Lake, Butler County
  • Kingston Lake, Johnson County
  • Lake Parsons, Neosho County
  • Melvern Outlet River Pond, Osage County
According to KDHE, a harmful algal bloom may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red. Blooms can develop rapidly; if the water appears suspicious or there is decaying algae on the shore, avoid contact and keep dogs away. These toxins can be absorbed by ingestion, inhalation of aerosols and even skin contact. 

Symptoms vary depending upon the type of exposure (e.g. direct contact, ingestion, inhalation) but can include rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, and headache. If you, or your dog, come into contact with algae rinse the area with clean, fresh water.

