FORECAST: Weather Alert Friday as area remains under severe thunderstorm watch

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the metro and points to the north of I-70 through 8 p.m. An enhanced risk for severe weather is in place, so we need to watch out for storms with large hail and gusty winds. We cannot rule out a brief spin up tornado. To be clear, not everyone sees rain with this round as activity looks pretty spotty. If you have outdoor plans, just make sure to have a way to receive weather warnings just in case a stronger storm nears your neighborhood. The window for severe weather shuts off the later you go on Friday. Overnight lows drop to near 70 degrees. Mostly dry Saturday with upper 80s. We cannot rule out a brief afternoon or evening shower. Our next Weather Alert comes on Sunday with the chance for thunderstorms. Some of those cells could be severe, with a Slight Risk for severe weather in place for the entire KCTV viewing area. Still need to iron out some details. Early morning storms Sunday could inhibit some new afternoon activity. There is a front that comes through late Sunday, that could bring in cooler air early next week.

