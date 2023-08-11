Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Weather Alert Friday as area remains under severe thunderstorm watch

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the metro and points to the north of I-70 through 8 PM.
By Warren Sears
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the metro and points to the north of I-70 through 8 p.m. An enhanced risk for severe weather is in place, so we need to watch out for storms with large hail and gusty winds. We cannot rule out a brief spin up tornado. To be clear, not everyone sees rain with this round as activity looks pretty spotty. If you have outdoor plans, just make sure to have a way to receive weather warnings just in case a stronger storm nears your neighborhood. The window for severe weather shuts off the later you go on Friday. Overnight lows drop to near 70 degrees. Mostly dry Saturday with upper 80s. We cannot rule out a brief afternoon or evening shower. Our next Weather Alert comes on Sunday with the chance for thunderstorms. Some of those cells could be severe, with a Slight Risk for severe weather in place for the entire KCTV viewing area. Still need to iron out some details. Early morning storms Sunday could inhibit some new afternoon activity. There is a front that comes through late Sunday, that could bring in cooler air early next week.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commerce Bank has received several complaints about their direct deposit banking not...
Kansas City-based Commerce Bank among banks downgraded for financial risks
Police said there were no additional injuries in the Paola crash.
Two women identified in double-fatal car crash Thursday morning in Paola
The Anheuser-Busch brewery is seen Monday, July 14, 2008, in St. Louis.
Bud Light maker Anheuser-Busch sells 8 brands to cannabis company
Abrupt closing of tuxedo business leaves local couples scrambling
Abrupt nationwide closing of tuxedo business leaves local couples scrambling
Officer-involved shooting in Platte County
Suspect hospitalized in Platte County officer-involved shooting

Latest News

FORECAST: Weather Alert Friday as area remains under severe thunderstorm watch
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the metro and points to the north of I-70...
Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast, 8/11
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the metro and points to the north of I-70...
Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast, 8/11
Severe Risk Friday
FORECAST: Weather Alert Friday as area remains under severe thunderstorm watch