Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Weather Alert Friday as storms and extreme heat roll in

Weather Alert Friday as storms and extreme heat roll in
By Greg Bennett
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two areas of low pressure continue to rotate west of the viewing area. One is centered in the panhandle of Texas, and the other is in northwestern Kansas near the Nebraska border. Both low-pressure systems have attached themselves to fronts which will converge together and build a threat for storm activity moving into this evening. In the meantime, warm, moist unstable air continues to flow in from the south. Afternoon temperatures are expected to soar into the lower 90s with feel-like temperatures in the lower triple digits. A heat advisory for the southern half of the metro, I 70 and south, will be in effect starting at 12 this afternoon and will continue until 8 this evening. Around this time, storm activity should build ranging in development between 6 and 10 p.m. This may be a significant concern for the blue parade and for any outdoor events, including the big game against the Cardinals that starts at 7:10 this evening. A slight risk for severe storm activities is expected with these thunderstorms, more likely to produce damaging wind over a tornado threat. However, the chances are still not zero. Please take caution during the severe weather timeframe.

Storm Impacts
Storm Impacts(KCTV 5)

Our next storm threat lies in Sunday’s forecast, which is yet another slight risk for severe storms as expected. The storms will mainly move out of the north and west from a cold front still feeding off of a massive unstable, warm air mass. Severe weather activity at this time is expected in the early to mid-evening Sunday. Damaging wind out of the storms will be a high risk with hail development at a moderate risk and tornado development at a low moderate threat. This is now the time to plan and prepare for the inclement weather expected on Sunday. Be sure to have a go bag ready and a safe location where the family can meet during and after the storm. Our Storm Track 5 Weather Team will be here to track the storms second by second giving you the latest information that will help you stay safe. If you lose power, it’s a good idea to grab our weather app, so you can stay up-to-date with the formation of severe storm activity.

Once the storms pass, a dryer pattern takes over for next week with temperatures rebounding back into seasonable temps around Wednesday. The upper 80s and lower 90s will be common continuing into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commerce Bank has received several complaints about their direct deposit banking not...
Kansas City-based Commerce Bank among banks downgraded for financial risks
Police said there were no additional injuries in the Paola crash.
Two dead in Thursday morning Paola car crash
Officer-involved shooting in Platte County
Suspect hospitalized in Platte County officer-involved shooting
Abrupt closing of tuxedo business leaves local couples scrambling
Abrupt nationwide closing of tuxedo business leaves local couples scrambling
NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest

Latest News

Weather Alert Friday as storms and extreme heat roll in
Weather Alert Friday as storms and extreme heat roll in
Kansas City's weather forecast for Friday evening.
FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon and evening
FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon and evening
FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon and evening