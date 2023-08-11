FORECAST: Weather Alert Friday as storms and extreme heat roll in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two areas of low pressure continue to rotate west of the viewing area. One is centered in the panhandle of Texas, and the other is in northwestern Kansas near the Nebraska border. Both low-pressure systems have attached themselves to fronts which will converge together and build a threat for storm activity moving into this evening. In the meantime, warm, moist unstable air continues to flow in from the south. Afternoon temperatures are expected to soar into the lower 90s with feel-like temperatures in the lower triple digits. A heat advisory for the southern half of the metro, I 70 and south, will be in effect starting at 12 this afternoon and will continue until 8 this evening. Around this time, storm activity should build ranging in development between 6 and 10 p.m. This may be a significant concern for the blue parade and for any outdoor events, including the big game against the Cardinals that starts at 7:10 this evening. A slight risk for severe storm activities is expected with these thunderstorms, more likely to produce damaging wind over a tornado threat. However, the chances are still not zero. Please take caution during the severe weather timeframe.

Storm Impacts (KCTV 5)

Our next storm threat lies in Sunday’s forecast, which is yet another slight risk for severe storms as expected. The storms will mainly move out of the north and west from a cold front still feeding off of a massive unstable, warm air mass. Severe weather activity at this time is expected in the early to mid-evening Sunday. Damaging wind out of the storms will be a high risk with hail development at a moderate risk and tornado development at a low moderate threat. This is now the time to plan and prepare for the inclement weather expected on Sunday. Be sure to have a go bag ready and a safe location where the family can meet during and after the storm. Our Storm Track 5 Weather Team will be here to track the storms second by second giving you the latest information that will help you stay safe. If you lose power, it’s a good idea to grab our weather app, so you can stay up-to-date with the formation of severe storm activity.

Once the storms pass, a dryer pattern takes over for next week with temperatures rebounding back into seasonable temps around Wednesday. The upper 80s and lower 90s will be common continuing into next weekend.

