FORECAST: Gusty winds and hail cause new severe thunderstorm watch until 4 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the metro and points to the north of I-70 through 8 PM.
By Warren Sears
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
A few storms late evening storms are found across far northern Missouri. The environment was just never right around KC. Those storms to the north are noisy, with a few on the low-end severe side for now. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for north central Missouri through 4 AM. Hail and gusty winds continue to be the main concern. Overnight lows drop to near 70 degrees. Mostly dry Saturday with upper 80s. We cannot rule out a brief afternoon or evening shower or storm. Our next Weather Alert comes on Sunday with the chance for thunderstorms. Some of those cells could be severe, with a Slight Risk for severe weather in place for the entire KCTV viewing area. Still need to iron out some details. Early morning storms Sunday could inhibit some new afternoon activity. There is a front that comes through late Sunday, that could bring in cooler air early next week.

