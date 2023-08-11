First ever pill for postpartum depression called a ‘game-changer’

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The first pill made specifically to treat postpartum depression could be available as soon as this fall. The FDA approved it less than a week ago.

Postpartum depression affects as many as one in eight mothers. Until now the typical drug treatment has been antidepressants known as SSRIs. That includes well known drugs like Prozac, Paxil and Zoloft.

The new drug is Zuranolone. Its brand name is Zurzuvae. It works differently from SSRIs and, notably, works more quickly. SSRIs usually take two weeks to three months to start working, and doses need to be increased slowly. Trials using Zaranolone showed improvement starting in as little as three days and within two weeks. The 14-day once-a-day regimen typically can be taken along with some SSRIs to bridge the gap.

It’s not an unknown. It has been used in hospitals in IV form, but now women will be able to get treatment from the comfort of home.

“It is a game-changer,” said local obstetrician Dr. Megan Thomas, M.D. “I think what is more important is it’s kind of highlighting the issue.”

Thomas is the co-director of the University of Kansas Health System’s Maternal Mental Health Center. She noted that postpartum depression is the most common pregnancy complication nationwide and a serious one.

“It supersedes high blood pressure, diabetes, and it can affect the bonding with the mom and baby,” Thomas said. “So, I think it’s really, really important that we bring this issue to the forefront and we treat it head on.”

Lindsay Ward agrees. That’s why the Olathe mom was willing to be public about an experience so personal.

Her son Wade is her third child. She and her husband struggled to conceive him. He’s now 18 months old.

“He is the bright spot in our life,” Ward said, “but he did almost break us.”

Any infant can be exhausting, but the sleep deprivation got extreme when he was 9 months old. He just wouldn’t sleep. At all. For months.

“I distinctly remember the day that I sat in the bathroom and I had my suicidal thoughts,” she said. “It seemed like it wasn’t ever going to get any better.”

Wade had just turned one. Experts say it’s not just moms who suffer with postpartum depression. Ward’s story shows one example of why.

“There were days where I would just lie in bed and not get up,” Ward described. “My husband would have to get both the older boys ready, try and get them to school and take care of the baby and then go to work an 8-hour day, wondering if everything was going to be okay when he came home.”

“I think it’s important to develop what’s called a safe plan where you list those support people who you might call in an emergency when you’re feeling overwhelmed,” Thomas suggested.

“I had a friend that came over every single Friday when she got off work and cleaned my house and played with my other kids,” Ward said.

In January, she joined an online support group, then started going to group therapy sessions at Advent Shawnee Mission. Then, she started medication. She’s seen dramatic improvement.

“It does end and it will get better,” she said. “It’s OK if you don’t love it while you’re in it because it’s hard. And I think the best advice is to try one of the support groups and find one of those at the first sign of just not feeling OK.”

The drug’s manufacturer has not yet said what it will cost. It won’t be on the market until October at the earliest.

Many support groups are offered at no cost. The one at Advent is free and open to anyone, whether you’re a patient there or not. They offer the following groups:

Every Monday, 11 a.m. to noon, AdventHealth South Overland Park, Blue Valley Room, Suite 120

Every Thursday, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Community Education Room (located within the Outpatient Entrance on the West side of AdventHealth Shawnee Mission)

More resources from Advent can be found here.

Additional local resources can be found here.

Online support groups can be found here.

You can also find help on the Postpartum Support International helpline by calling 1-800-944-4773, or texting “help” to 1-800-944-4773 for English and 971-203-7773 to text in Spanish.

