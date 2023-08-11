Aging & Style
Deputies, neighbors tried to rescue Kansas man killed in Ottawa fire

Whey arrived on scene they found the car unoccupied and fully engulfed in flames.
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - An 87-year-old man died in an Ottawa house fire Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the burning building near K-68 Highway and Idaho Road.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and neighbors tried to find Donald Meyer, who lives inside the home. They eventually reached Meyer and pulled him outside, but he was already unconscious. The sheriff’s office said Meyer died from his injuries at the scene.

The Kansas State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating to determine what caused the fire.

