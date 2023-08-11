Aging & Style
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires increases to 55; over 1,000 buildings destroyed

Firefighters continue to battle flames and search for survivors. (CNN, POOL, KGMB, KHNL, US NATIONAL GUARD, BRYAN SIZEMORE, HEATHER COYNE, TMX, EMMA NELSON, HAW
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Maui County confirmed two additional fatalities late Thursday night from the wildfires, bringing the death toll to at least 55 people.

The wildfires have devastated entire Hawaiian towns, including the historic village of Lahaina.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green toured Lahaina on Thursday. He said the town is “gone” and estimated more than 1,000 buildings have been destroyed.

“It’s a heartbreaking day,” Green said in a news conference with other Hawaii leaders. “Without a doubt, what we saw is catastrophic.”

Wildfires have devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui. (DANIEL SULLIVAN via CNN)

Maui’s mayor said Thursday officials are still working to locate and identify victims who died in Lahaina.

Search and rescue crews from California and Washington state trained in disaster operations have been dispatched to Hawaii to help with recovery efforts.

Also on Thursday, President Joe Biden issued a national disaster declaration for what is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire in five years.

CNN, POOL, KGMB, KHNL, DANIEL SULLIVAN, HEATHER COYNE, USCG HAWAII PACIFIC, GOV. JOSH GREEN, HAWAII, FACEBOOK, JAYSON DUQUE, LEI_DUBZZ, INSTAGRAM, et al

In addition to the fatalities, authorities confirmed at least 20 people suffered serious burns in the wildfires.

At least 14 people had to be rescued off the coast off Lahaina on Tuesday night after jumping into the water to escape the raging wildfire, authorities confirmed. Among them were two young children who were reunited with family.

More than 2,100 people were being housed at the county’s four emergency shelters on Wednesday, and many more were sleeping in their cars, including at a Walmart that opened its bathrooms to evacuees.

