Celebrating Mayor Quinton Lucas’ 39th Birthday with a special cause

In the spirit of community and compassion, Q39 is teaming up with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas to mark his 39th birthday in August. Together, they’re crafting a unique sandwich that not only tantalizes taste buds but also makes a difference. Watch this to hear more from Mayor Q and Q39 Executive Chef Philip Thompson about how this partnership came to fruition and what it means to the Mayor.

