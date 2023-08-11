Aging & Style
Celebrating Mayor Quinton Lucas’ 39th Birthday with a special cause

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In the spirit of community and compassion, Q39 is teaming up with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas to mark his 39th birthday in August. Together, they’re crafting a unique sandwich that not only tantalizes taste buds but also makes a difference. Watch this to hear more from Mayor Q and Q39 Executive Chef Philip Thompson about how this partnership came to fruition and what it means to the Mayor.

In this new animated series on Apple TV+, tongues are called “flavor muscles” and horses are...
As the back-to-school season approaches, we've been by your side, helping you tackle those...
