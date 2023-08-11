Aging & Style
3-year-old dies on bus of asylum seekers en route to Chicago

Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KMOV) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating after a 3-year-old died aboard a bus of asylum seekers that was going to the Chicago area.

“IDPH is working with local health officials, state police, and federal authorities to the fullest extent possible to get answers in this tragic situation,” read the statement released by the department.

The child reportedly died on Thursday. Their cause of death has not been released.

