Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license

A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a year at Arizona State University. (Source: KPHO)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A college graduate in Arizona earned her degree even before getting a driver’s license.

Elliana Tenenbaum and other students were honored with a celebration event on Thursday afternoon at Arizona State University.

KPHO reports that Tenenbaum started the accelerated nursing program when she was 15 years old and worked hard to complete it about a year later.

Tenenbaum, now 16 years old, has her bachelor’s degree in nursing.

“I’m incredibly excited. It’s a culmination of all the dedication put into this program and nursing,” Tenenbaum said.

Her father, Steven Tenenbaum, is a doctor, and from a young age, Elliana Tenenbaum learned about the medical field.

She decided to take college courses while in high school, getting a head start in the program.

“I knew this was the right path for me, and why hold myself back when I could get started?” Elliana Tenenbaum said.

Steven Tenenbaum said his daughter was studying for classes at the age of 14 that he took in his 20s.

“Her ability to learn things is very impressive. The ability to dedicate herself to work hard is amazing,” Steven Tenenbaum said.

And Elliana Tenenbaum is already thinking about her next move.

“I’ve already applied to some nursing jobs. I want to pursue a doctor or nurse practice,” she said.

Elliana Tenenbaum has her driving permit but said she is also working on getting her driver’s license.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commerce Bank has received several complaints about their direct deposit banking not...
Kansas City-based Commerce Bank among banks downgraded for financial risks
Police said there were no additional injuries in the Paola crash.
Two women identified in double-fatal car crash Thursday morning in Paola
The Anheuser-Busch brewery is seen Monday, July 14, 2008, in St. Louis.
Bud Light maker Anheuser-Busch sells 8 brands to cannabis company
Abrupt closing of tuxedo business leaves local couples scrambling
Abrupt nationwide closing of tuxedo business leaves local couples scrambling
Officer-involved shooting in Platte County
Suspect hospitalized in Platte County officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement Friday that David Weiss, the U.S....
Attorney general appoints a special counsel in Hunter Biden probe, deepening investigation
FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court, Thursday, June 15, 2023,...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried jailed in New York; judge says crypto mogul tampered with witnesses
Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson is accused of killing his wife.
California judge who’s charged with murder texted court staff that he shot his wife, prosecutors say
FORECAST: Weather Alert Friday as area remains under severe thunderstorm watch
FORECAST: Weather Alert Friday as area remains under severe thunderstorm watch