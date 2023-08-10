Aging & Style
Visitation, funeral set for fallen Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald

Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.(Fairway Police Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A visitation and funeral service has been set for fallen Fairway Police Department Ofc. Jonah Oswald.

A visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 13, from 5-8 p.m. at Westside Family Church in Lenexa, Kansas. A memorial service will take place at the same location Monday, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m.

Oswald lost his life Monday after being shot responding to a stolen vehicle pursuit on Sunday.

Oswald was a four-year veteran of the Fairway Police Department. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

WATCH: Law enforcement provides update on fatal Fairway officer shooting

According to police, Lenexa officers were made aware of a stolen car at a QuikTrip location at 95th Street and I-35 about 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 6.

When they arrived, the driver of the stolen vehicle struck a police car and drove off, heading north on I-35. The stolen vehicle headed to another QuikTrip location on Lamar Avenue, and its two occupants ran inside.

Multiple law enforcement agencies became involved in the response, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Mission Police Department and the Fairway Police Department.

Gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and law enforcement, and one of the officers was struck.

The officer, a member of the Fairway Police Department, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. He was pronounced dead on Monday.

Officers also reported that one of the car theft suspects, 40-year-old Shannon Wayne Marshall of Ashland City, Tennessee, was shot and declared dead.

32-year-old Andrea Rene Cothran, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was charged in relation to the shooting. She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing great bodily harm, reckless fleeing of law enforcement, felony theft and reckless driving.

