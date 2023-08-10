Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Visitation, funeral being planned for fallen Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A visitation and funeral service has been set for fallen Fairway Police Department Ofc. Jonah Oswald.

The Amos Family Funeral home said a visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 13, from 5-8 p.m. at Westside Family Church in Lenexa, Kansas. A memorial service will take place at the same location Monday, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m.

The Lenexa Police Department said a meeting will be held Thursday morning to finalize plans and that the location could change.

Police said that a “Parade of Blue” that will conclude with a candlelight vigil will be held Friday night. The parade of police cars will begin at 7:30 p.m. at 9300 Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park and end at Harmon Park in Prairie Village. The candlelight vigil at Harmon Park will be held when the parade concludes. Parade route details will be shared Thursday.

Oswald lost his life Monday after being shot responding to a stolen vehicle pursuit on Sunday.

Oswald was a four-year veteran of the Fairway Police Department. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

WATCH: Law enforcement provides update on fatal Fairway officer shooting

According to police, Lenexa officers were made aware of a stolen car at a QuikTrip location at 95th Street and I-35 about 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 6.

When they arrived, the driver of the stolen vehicle struck a police car and drove off, heading north on I-35. The stolen vehicle headed to another QuikTrip location on Lamar Avenue, and its two occupants ran inside.

Multiple law enforcement agencies became involved in the response, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Mission Police Department and the Fairway Police Department.

Gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and law enforcement, and one of the officers was struck.

The officer, a member of the Fairway Police Department, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. He was pronounced dead on Monday.

Officers also reported that one of the car theft suspects, 40-year-old Shannon Wayne Marshall of Ashland City, Tennessee, was shot and declared dead.

32-year-old Andrea Rene Cothran, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was charged in relation to the shooting. She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing great bodily harm, reckless fleeing of law enforcement, felony theft and reckless driving.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after...
Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate
FILE — Andrea Rene Cothran, a 32-year-old from Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was arrested and...
Woman charged with multiple felonies in chase that resulted in fatal shooting of officer
NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Fairway police officer dies after being shot in response to suspected car theft
Flowers lay in front of the Fairway Police Department after the death of Officer Jonah Oswald.
Fundraiser established for family of fallen Fairway police officer

Latest News

Price Chopper collecting donations for Ofc. Jonah Oswald
Crews continue to battle brush fires across Maui.
LIVE: 6 people killed in raging wildfires, at least 271 structures damaged or destroyed
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Fallen officer remembered by friend as ‘sweet, sweet man’
Fallen officer remembered by friend as ‘sweet, sweet man’
Belton Police assist KCPD with apprehending suspects wanted for ‘dangerous felonies’