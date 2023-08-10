Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Two dead in Thursday morning Paola car crash

Police said there were no additional injuries in the Paola crash.
Police said there were no additional injuries in the Paola crash.(Arizona's Family)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAOLA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police stated two people died Thursday morning after they were involved in a car crash.

A vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lane of traffic just before 4:15 a.m. on U.S. 169 Highway struck an oncoming car in the southbound lane at 327th Street.

The Paola Police Department stated that by the time EMS arrived, the drivers of each vehicle were pronounced dead.

Police said there were no additional injuries.

Names have not yet been released.

ALSO READ: Suspect hospitalized in Platte County officer-involved shooting

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest
Commerce Bank has received several complaints about their direct deposit banking not...
Kansas City-based Commerce Bank among banks downgraded for financial risks
Maui County says 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have...
At least 36 people confirmed dead in devastating wildfires: Maui County
Jackson County resident Tim Bullock gave up on fighting his assessment after it increased by...
Why one senior gave up on fighting his property assessment
KCTV5 morning news anchor Carolina Cruz and her husband Colin gave birth to a healthy baby girl...
KCTV5 anchor Carolina Cruz announces birth of baby girl!

Latest News

City leaders hold press conference over elevator shaft death at former AT&T building
City leaders hold press conference over elevator shaft death at former AT&T building
Maui County says 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have...
At least 36 people confirmed dead in devastating wildfires: Maui County
Officer-involved shooting in Platte County
Suspect hospitalized in Platte County officer-involved shooting
Satellite & Radar
FORECAST: Foggy start Thursday morning, warm weather expected this afternoon, severe weather chances ahead